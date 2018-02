BRIEF-Saf-Holland FY Adj EBIT Slightly Up At 91.2 Million Euros

Feb 26 (Reuters) - SAF HOLLAND SA:

* BASED ON PRELIMINARY FIGURES, SAF-HOLLAND EXCEEDS 2017 SALES TARGET AND ACHIEVES OPERATING EARNINGS TARGET - CONTINUED SALES GROWTH AND EARNINGS IMPROVEMENT IN 2018 PLANNED

* FY SALES ROSE 9.3 PERCENT TO 1.139 BILLION EUR

* 2017 GROUP SALES OF EUR 1,138.9 MILLION (PY: EUR 1,042.0 MILLION), ORGANIC GROWTH OF 9.3%

* ADJUSTED EBIT 2017 OF EUR 91.2 MILLION SLIGHTLY ABOVE PRIOR YEAR (EUR 90.4 MILLION)

* 2018: ORGANIC SALES PROJECTED TO GROW 4% TO 5%, ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN EXPECTED IN RANGE OF 8% TO 8.5%

* POSITIVE EFFECTS ON NET INCOME IN 2018 EXPECTED

* EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO EXPAND GROUP'S ORGANIC SALES BY 4% TO 5% DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR