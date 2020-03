March 9 (Reuters) - SAF HOLLAND SE:

* PROMISSORY NOTE LOAN SUCCESSFULLY PLACED - ORIGINAL TARGETED VOLUME OF AT LEAST EUR 100 MILLION OVERSUBSCRIBED MULTIPLE TIMES, STEPPED UP TO EUR 250 MILLION

* LOAN WILL BE PAID OUT TO COMPANY AT END OF MARCH AND AT END OF SEPTEMBER 2020

* PROMISSORY NOTE WAS PLACED WITH A TOTAL OF 20 BANKS AND INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IN GERMANY AND ABROAD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)