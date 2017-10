BRIEF-SAF Holland Q2 EBIT down at 20.6 mln euros

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SAF HOLLAND SA:

* DGAP-NEWS: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: SAF-HOLLAND RECORDS STRONG ORGANIC SALES GROWTH AND AN ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN OF 8.9% IN THE SECOND QUARTER

* Q2 EBIT 20.6 MILLION EUR VERSUS 23.8 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* ‍GROUP SALES INCREASE BY 9.7% IN Q2 OF 2017​

* ‍OUTLOOK: AFTER STRONG FIRST HALF-YEAR, SALES IN 2017 EXPECTED TO TEND TOWARDS UPPER END OF PLANNED TARGET RANGE; COMPANY CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN​

* ‍EBIT IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 REACHED EUR 41.6 MILLION AND WAS BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL OF EUR 44.6 MILLION​

* ‍EBIT IN Q2 AMOUNTED TO EUR 20.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 23.8 MILLION)​

* ‍ADJUSTED RESULT FOR PERIOD IN Q2 OF 2017 WAS 6.5% LOWER THAN IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR REACHING EUR 15.9 MILLION​