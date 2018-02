Feb 7 (Reuters) - Saf Tehnika As:

* SAYS Q2 OF FY 2017/2018, UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED NET TURNOVER WAS EUR 3.57 MILLION, DOWN 18 PERCENT VERSUS LAST YEAR

* SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED PROFIT FOR 6 MONTHS OF FY17/18 AT EUR 131,000 VERSUS EUR 825 THOUSAND YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2Em876p Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)