BRIEF-Safari World Says Co & Unit Phuket Fantasea To Be Closed Temporarily

May 15 (Reuters) - Safari World PCL:

* SAFARI WORLD-CO & UNIT PHUKET FANTASEA TO BE CLOSED TEMPORARILY

* SAFARI WORLD PCL - PLAN TO “CARNIVAL MAGIC” IN PHUKET NOW INDEFINITELY POSTPONED

* SAFARI WORLD-SHORT-TERM IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OPERATIONS DURING TEMPORARY CLOSURE IS LACK OF INCOME WHERE FIXED-COSTS REMAIN UNCHANGED

* SAFARI WORLD-SUSPENDED PAYMENT OF STAFF’S WAGES UNTIL ITS NORMAL OPERATION

* SAFARI WORLD PCL - CO & UNIT APPLIED FOR EMERGENCY CREDIT LINE AND SOFT LOAN

* SAFARI WORLD - EXPECTS MORE DEBT & OBLIGATION SHALL BE INCURRED DUE TO APPLICATION FOR EMERGENCY CREDIT LINE & SOFT LOAN

* SAFARI WORLD - FUNDRAISING PLAN THROUGH RIGHTS OFFERING & PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR REPAYMENT OF PHUKET FANTASEA'S DEBENTURES SUSPENDED