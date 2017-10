Oct 30 (Reuters) - SAFARICOM PLC:

* ANNOUNCES THAT ITS CEO BOB COLLYMORE, HAS STARTED MEDICAL LEAVE TO RECEIVE SPECIALISED TREATMENT FOR A NUMBER OF MONTHS‍​

* DURING THIS TIME, SATEESH KAMATH, THE CURRENT CFO FOR SAFARICOM WHO IS ALSO COLLYMORE‘S ALTERNATE ON THE BOARD, WILL TAKE A PRIMARY ROLE‍​

* JOSEPH OGUTU, CURRENT DIRECTOR – STRATEGY AND INNOVATION, WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS UNTIL COLLYMORE'S RETURN