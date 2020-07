July 9 (Reuters) - SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY H1 REVENUES EUR 1.73 BLN VS EUR 2.04 BLN YEAR AGO

* AT JUNE 30, 2020 CASH POSITION EUR 3.2 MLN VERSUS EUR 1.1 MLN AT END JUNE 2019

* SIGNIFICANT RESUMPTION OF BUSINESS ON DIRECT DISTRIBUTION MARKETS IN JUNE 2020

* CONFIRMS CREATION OF A FRENCH LEADING GROUP FOR READY-TO-USE TECHNOLOGIES FOR SPINAL SURGERY, SUBMITTED FOR APPROVAL ON JULY 24TH, 2020

