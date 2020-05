BRIEF- Safe Orthopaedics Enters Into Negotiations To Acquire LCI Medical

May 6 (Reuters) - SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS:

* ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE LCI MEDICAL

* TO FINANCE TRANSACTION IN SHARES AND CASH

* LCI MEDICAL SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE NEW SHARES THROUGH ACQUISITION

* PRICE OF SHARES BASED ON SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS’ VALUATION OF EUR 6.1 MILLION

* WILL ALSO MAKE USE OF OCABSA ISSUANCE FINANCING FACILITY CURRENTLY AVAILABLE

* ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JULY 2020

* LCI MEDICAL INTEGRATION TO RESULT IN GROSS MARGIN IMPROVEMENT ON SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS BRANDED PRODUCTS AND SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN WORKING CAPITAL REQUIREMENT

* WE BELIEVE THAT WE WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE FINANCIAL BALANCE IN EARLY 2022 - SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS' CEO