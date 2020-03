March 23 (Reuters) - Safe Orthopaedics SA:

* SAYS EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE (EPO) CONFIRMED VALIDITY OF TWO PATENTS (EP2854674 AND EP2519179), AGAINST WHICH COMPANY NEO MEDICAL HAD INITIATED OPPOSITION PROCEDURE

* OUR SALES AND MARKETING TEAMS REMAIN 100% OPERATIONAL AND COORDINATED WITH OUR LOGISTICS TEAM IN ORDER TO GUARANTEE A 24/48H DELIVERY OF READY-TO-USE STERILE PRODUCTS ON EUROPEAN SCALE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)