BRIEF-Safe Orthopaedics Q1 Revenue Stable At 1.1 Million Euros

April 8 (Reuters) - SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS SA:

* SINCE JULY 2019, COMPANY ENTERED INTO A FINANCING AGREEMENT OF 12.45 MEUR, WHICH REMAINS ON SCHEDULE

* ALL BANKING PARTNERS OF SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS DELAY REIMBURSEMENT OF LOAN MATURITIES AND LEASING MATURITIES UNTIL END OF SEPTEMBER 2020

* AT THE END OF THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020, THE CASH POSITION AMOUNTED TO 0.54 M€

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 1.1 MLN VS EUR 1.1 MLN YR AGO

* FROM MARCH 2020, SLOWDOWN OF SALES AND FINANCIAL MEASURES TAKEN TO HANDLE SANITARY CRISIS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMPANY IS PREPARED TO GO THROUGH A PERIOD OF STRONG DECREASE IN SALES FOR Q2 OF 2020

* FURTHERMORE, SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS SHOULD SOON CASH RESEARCH TAX CREDIT FOR AN AMOUNT OF 250 KEUR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)