July 10 (Reuters) - SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS SA:

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 880,000 VERSUS EUR 643,000 YEAR AGO

* AT JUNE 30, 2017, SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS HELD EUR 995 THOUSAND IN CASH, COMPARED WITH EUR 4.25 MILLION AT JUNE 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)