March 31 (Reuters) - SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS SA:

* SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS ANNOUNCES REGULATORY APPROVAL OF STERISPINE PS 2ND GENERATION IN JAPAN

* SHIPPING IN MARCH 2020 OF HUNDREDS OF KITS

* PREDICTS QUICK ADOPTION OF THIS NEW GENERATION AND RISE IN NUMBER OF SURGERIES FOR SECOND HALF-YEAR OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)