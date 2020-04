April 10 (Reuters) - Safe-T Group Ltd:

* SAFE-T GROUP LTD FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $11.5 MILLION OF UNITS, CONSISTING OF ORDINARY SHARES AND WARRANTS TO PURCHASE ADS - SEC FILING

* SAFE-T GROUP LTD SAYS IN ADDITION, OFFERING OF ORDINARY SHARES UNDERLYING ADSS ISSUABLE UPON EXERCISE OF WARRANTS UP TO $13.2 MILLION