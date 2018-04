April 23 (Reuters) - Safeguard Scientifics Inc:

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH SIERRA CAPITAL

* BOARD APPOINTED 2 NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, RUSSELL D. GLASS AND IRA M. LUBERT, TO SAFEGUARD BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* SIERRA CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, L.P. & AFFILIATES CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 5.1 PCT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING STOCK

* SIERRA WILL VOTE ITS SHARES IN FAVOR OF ALL OF SAFEGUARD'S DIRECTOR NOMINEES