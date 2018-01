BRIEF-Safeguard Scientifics Considering Sale Of Individual Partner Companies

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Safeguard Scientifics Inc:

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN STRATEGY AND OPERATIONS

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS - CO TO CONSIDER INITIATIVES INCLUDING, AMONG OTHERS, SALE OF INDIVIDUAL PARTNER COMPANIES

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS -CO TO CONSIDER INITIATIVES INCLUDING, AMONG OTHERS, SALE OF CERTAIN PARTNER COMPANY INTERESTS IN SECONDARY MARKET TRANSACTIONS

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC - IMPLEMENTING AN IMMEDIATE INITIATIVE TO GENERATE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF BETWEEN $5 MILLION AND $6 MILLION