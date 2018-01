BRIEF-Safeguard Scientifics Issues Statement In Response To Sierra Capital

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Safeguard Scientifics Inc:

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO SIERRA CAPITAL

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS-CONFIRMED THAT SUGGESTIONS IN SIERRA‘S LETTER CONSISTENT WITH TOPICS DISCUSSED DURING SEVERAL PRIVATE CONVERSATIONS HELD WITH CO​

* ‍SAFEGUARD BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM ARE TAKING DECISIVE ACTIONS TO INCREASE SHAREHOLDER VALUE​

* ‍IMPLEMENTING INITIATIVES TO GENERATE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF BETWEEN $5 MILLION AND $6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: