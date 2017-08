July 27 (Reuters) - Safeguard Scientifics Inc

* Safeguard Scientifics announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $370 million to $390 million

* Q2 loss per share $1.43

* Aggregate partner company revenue for 2017 is projected to be between $370 million and $390 million

* Says on track to increase aggregate year-over-year revenue between 15 pct and 22 pct for 2017