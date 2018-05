BRIEF-Safeguard Scientifics Says Some Units Entered Second Amendment To Loan And Guaranty Agreement

May 14 (Reuters) - Safeguard Scientifics Inc:

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS-ON MAY 11, CO, SOME UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT AND LIEN REAFFIRMATION AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS - IN CONNECTION WITH AMENDMENT, CO INTENDS TO PAY IN FULL, RETIRE 5.25% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR DEBENTURES DUE ON MAY 15, 2018

* SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS - PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF INDEBTEDNESS AVAILABLE TO BE BORROWED UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT HAS BEEN INCREASED FROM $75 MILLION TO $100 MILLION