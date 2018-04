BRIEF-Safeguard Scientifics ‍Says Three Senior Executives To Depart

April 6 (Reuters) - Safeguard Scientifics Inc:

* ‍VARIOUS ROLES TO BE ELIMINATED OR COMBINED​

* COST-REDUCTION INITIATIVES INTENDED TO BETTER ALIGN COST STRUCTURE WITH STRATEGY TO REDUCE OPERATING COSTS

* ‍STEPHEN T. ZARRILLI, WHO HAS SERVED AS SAFEGUARD’S PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, WILL RETIRE FROM SAFEGUARD​

* ‍SAFEGUARD’S BOARD APPOINTED BRIAN J. SISKO TO SUCCEED ZARRILLI AS PRESIDENT AND CEO, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018​

* CO’S CURRENT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, JEFFREY MCGROARTY, WILL DEPART EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2018​

* EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEE UNTIL SEPT30, 2018

* SEES ONGOING ANNUALIZED OPER EXPENSES EXCL. INTEREST, DEPRECIATION, SEVERANCE, STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION, TO APPROXIMATE $8-9 MLN