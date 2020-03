March 25 (Reuters) - Saferoads Holdings Ltd:

* SAFEROADS HOLDINGS LTD- TO DATE, COMPANY HAS NOT EXPERIENCED A MATERIAL IMPACT ON DEMAND FOR ITS PRODUCTS AND SERVICES DUE TO COVID-19

* SAFEROADS HOLDINGS LTD- EXPECTATION IS THAT THERE WILL BE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS.

* SAFEROADS HOLDINGS LTD- WITHDRAW GUIDANCE OF A FULL YEAR PROFIT PROVIDED IN COMPANY'S HALF YEAR RESULTS