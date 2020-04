BRIEF-Safestay Confirms New £5 Million Overdraft Extension With HSBC

April 14 (Reuters) - Safestay PLC:

* SAFESTAY PLC - FUNDING UPDATE

* SAFESTAY PLC - CONFIRM A NEW £5 MILLION OVERDRAFT EXTENSION WITH HSBC

* SAFESTAY PLC - IN LINE WITH HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY GLOBALLY, ALL CO’S HOSTELS HAVE BEEN CLOSED SINCE 1 APRIL 2020

* SAFESTAY PLC - INDIVIDUAL AGREEMENTS HAVE BEEN REACHED WITH LANDLORDS INVOLVING A MIX OF SUSPENSION OF RENTS OR RENT REDUCTIONS FOR A LIMITED PERIOD

* SAFESTAY - MONTHLY COST BASE HAS BEEN LOWERED ABOUT £0.6 MILLION OF WHICH HALF RELATES TO PAYMENTS WHICH CAN BE TEMPORARILY DEFERRED.

* SAFESTAY - REGISTERED TO BENEFIT FROM GOVERNMENT SUPPORT SCHEMES IN ALL COUNTRIES WHERE IT OPERATES

* SAFESTAY PLC - MAJORITY OF HOSTEL STAFF HAVE BEEN FURLOUGHED, RECEIVING FINANCIAL SUPPORT FROM GOVERNMENTS IN THEIR RESPECTIVE COUNTRIES

* SAFESTAY PLC - CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND CONVERSION OF HOTELS INTO HOSTELS HAS BEEN SUSPENDED

* SAFESTAY - £5 MILLION OVERDRAFT WITH HSBC TOGETHER WITH COMPANY’S CASH RESERVES SHOULD ENABLE BUSINESS TO FUND ITS REQUIREMENTS DURING LOCKDOWN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: