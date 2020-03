March 10 (Reuters) - Safestay PLC:

* SAYS SPREAD OF COVID-19 VIRUS IS HAVING AN IMPACT ON BOOKINGS ACROSS HOSTEL NETWORK

* SAYS EXPERIENCED A MATERIAL REDUCTION IN NEW BOOKINGS OVER LAST WEEK AGAINST EXPECTATIONS

* SAYS IT IS TOO EARLY TO SAY WHAT FULL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 MIGHT BE IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR