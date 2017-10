Sept 25 (Reuters) - SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC:

* ‍ACQUISITION OF STORK SELF STORAGE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (TRADING AS ALLIGATOR SELF STORAGE) FOR 56 MLN STG​

* ‍EARNINGS ACCRETIVE FROM COMPLETION, FURTHER CONSOLIDATION OF UK MARKET​

* ‍AT CONSIDERATION PRICE, SSSHL PORTFOLIO HAS AN IMPLIED FIRST YEAR NET OPERATING INCOME YIELD OF C.7.7 PCT 2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: