BRIEF-Safestore Holdings Confirms Final Dividend Of 12P Per Share Will Be Paid To Shareholders

April 2 (Reuters) - Safestore Holdings PLC:

* SAFESTORE HOLDINGS - STORES IN UK, PARIS, BARCELONA AND NETHERLANDS ARE CURRENTLY OPEN OR ACCESSIBLE BUT RECEPTION AREAS ARE CLOSED

* SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC - IT IS OUR INTENTION TO CONTINUE TO PAY ALL OUR EMPLOYEES’ SALARIES AS USUAL THROUGHOUT CRISIS.

* SAFESTORE - KEY TRADING PERFORMANCE INDICATORS CONTINUE TO SEE RELATIVELY LIMITED IMPACT WITH 4.92 MILLION SQUARE FEET OF OCCUPIED SPACE ACROSS PORTFOLIO

* SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC - AFTER PAYMENT OF 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND, COMPANY WILL HAVE UNDRAWN DEBT FACILITIES OF C. £151MILLION

* SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC - CONFIRMS FINAL DIVIDEND OF 12.0 PENCE PER SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: