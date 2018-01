BRIEF-Safestore Holdings FY profit before tax 78.9 mln pounds

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Safestore Holdings Plc:

* FY ‍ADJUSTED DILUTED EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE 23.2P​

* FY ‍EPRA BASIC NAV PER SHARE £3.29​

* FY REVENUE 129.9 MILLION STG

* FINAL DIVIDEND UP 21.7 PERCENT TO 9.8 PENCEPER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 20.2 PERCENT TO 14 PENCEPER SHARE

* ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE AVERAGE OCCUPANCY FOR YEAR UP 1.4%​

* FY ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE CLOSING OCCUPANCY OF 75.0%​

* ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE AVERAGE STORAGE RATE FOR YEAR UP 1.3%​

* FY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX DECREASED BY 16.0 MILLION POUNDS TO 78.9 MILLION POUNDS​