BRIEF-Safestore Says Covid-19 Continues To Create Uncertainty

* SAFESTORE HLDGS PLC - UPDATE ON COVID-19 AND RESULT OF AGM

* SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC - COVID-19 CONTINUES TO CREATE UNCERTAINTY AND BOARD AND MANAGEMENT ARE MONITORING ONGOING SITUATION CLOSELY

* SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC - STORES IN PARIS AND BARCELONA ARE CLOSED OR ARE OPERATING UNDER CERTAIN RESTRICTIONS

* SAFESTORE - WELL-CAPITALISED WITH STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND SIGNIFICANT HEADROOM UNDER DEBT FACILITIES WITH NONE DUE FOR RENEWAL UNTIL 2023 AT EARLIEST

* SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC - HAS NOT SEEN A NOTICEABLE IMPACT ON ITS KEY TRADING PERFORMANCE INDICATORS.

* SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC - WE CONTINUE TO EARN REVENUE IN STORES IN PARIS AND BARCELONA BUT CUSTOMER MOVE-INS AND MOVE-OUTS ARE REDUCED