BRIEF-Safestyle UK Says Halt In Activity Will Potentially Have Material Impact On Trading For Year Ending Dec 31 2020

March 24 (Reuters) - Safestyle UK PLC:

* COVID-19: TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF SITES

* TEMPORARILY CLOSING ALL OF ITS LOCATIONS ACROSS COUNTRY AND WILL ALSO TEMPORARILY CEASE ALL INSTALLATION ACTIVITIES

* DECISION TO TEMPORARILY HALT ACTIVITY WILL POTENTIALLY HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON TRADING FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020

* BELIEVES IT HAS FINANCIAL CAPACITY TO WITHSTAND IMPACT OF A CLOSURE OF ITS SITES BEYOND END OF JUNE 2020

* OUTLOOK DURING CRISIS REMAINS UNCERTAIN