May 14 (Reuters) - Safestyle UK PLC:

* GROUP’S SENIOR MANAGEMENT ARE NOW PLANNING A RESTART OF COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS

* PLAN TO RESTART IS BASED ON A PHASED AND MEASURED RETURN TO WORK FOR BUSINESS

* IT REMAINS IMPOSSIBLE TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020