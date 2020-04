April 7 (Reuters) - Safestyle UK PLC:

* PROPOSED CONDITIONAL PLACING TO RAISE £8.5M

* ANNOUNCES PROPOSED CONDITIONAL PLACING TO RAISE £8.5 MILLION AT A PRICE OF 17 PENCE PER SHARE

* BANKING COVENANTS WILL BE WAIVED FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF PLACING

* A REDUCED EBITDA COVENANT TARGET WILL BE IN PLACE FOR REST OF YEAR FOLLOWING RESUMPTION OF TRADING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: