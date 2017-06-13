FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Safety Income sees IPO of 10.3 mln shares of its common stock priced between $19 and $21 per share
June 13, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Safety Income sees IPO of 10.3 mln shares of its common stock priced between $19 and $21 per share

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Safety Income & Growth Inc

* Safety Income & Growth Inc sees ipo of 10.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $19.00 and $21.00 per share - sec filing

* Safety Income & Growth - post ipo, concurrent istar placement and formation transactions, istar will own about 27.6% of co's outstanding common stock

* Safety Income & Growth - post offering, an affiliate of gic (realty) private limited will own about 11.7% of co's outstanding common stock

* Safety Income & Growth - post offering, an affiliate of lubert-adler, l.p. Will own about 4.1% of co's outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

