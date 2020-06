June 11 (Reuters) - Safety Insurance Group Inc:

* SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC - EXTENDS ITS PERSONAL AUTO RELIEF CREDIT, REFLECTING CONSUMER PATTERNS

* SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC - EXTENSION OF ITS PERSONAL AUTO RELIEF CREDIT THROUGH JUNE 30

* SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP - ADDITIONAL CREDIT WILL BE APPLIED AUTOMATICALLY; POLICYHOLDERS ALREADY PAID IN FULL WILL RECEIVE A REFUND Source: bit.ly/30COGkj