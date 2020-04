BRIEF-Safety Insurance To Reduce Auto Insurance Premiums Due To Covid-19

April 13 (Reuters) - Safety Insurance Group Inc:

* SAFETY INSURANCE TO REDUCE AUTO INSURANCE PREMIUMS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP - ELIGIBLE PERSONAL AUTO POLICYHOLDERS THAT HAVE POLICY IN EFFECT AS OF APRIL 1, GET 15% CREDIT OFF PREMIUM FOR APRIL & MAY

* SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP - PROVIDING AUTO COVERAGE FOR CERTAIN CUSTOMERS WHO ARE NOW USING THEIR PERSONAL VEHICLES TO MAKE FOOD DELIVERIES

* SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP - PLACING A HOLD ON ALL NON-PAYMENT POLICY CANCELLATIONS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE