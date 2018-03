March 13 (Reuters) - Safilo Group Spa:

* FY NET SALES EUR 1.05 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.25 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 ADJUSTED NET LOSS OF EUR 47.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 15.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DUE TO NON-RECURRING ITEMS, THE GROUP REPORTED FY NET LOSS OF EURO 251.6 MILLION

* IN 2018, THE GROUP PLANS TO INCREASE ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

