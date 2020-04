BRIEF-Safilo Sees Q1 Net Sales Down 11%-13% Yr/Yr Due To Covid-19

April 6 (Reuters) - Safilo Group SpA:

* ON COVID-19 EMERGENCY, SO FAR CO HAS NOT HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON SUPPLY FRONT

* SUZHOU PLANT IN CHINA RESTARTED OPERATIONS AT FULL CAPACITY

* 2020 OUTLOOK AS LAID IN 2020-2024 GROUP BUSINESS PLAN, CAN NO LONGER BE CONSIDERED VALID

* SEES Q1 NET SALES DOWN 11%-13% YEAR/YEAR AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, BASED ON PRELIM RESULTS

* DESIGNED MITIGATING ACTION PLAN, FOCUSING ON MINIMIZING DISCRETIONARY EXPENDITURES AND CAPEX

* PLAN ALSO FOCUSES ON ADJUSTING MARKETING PLANS TO NEW CONSUMPTION SCENARIO AND IMPLEMENTING EFFECTIVE WORKING CAPITAL AND CASH PROTECTION MANAGEMENT