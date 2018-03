March 27 (Reuters) - SAFMAR FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS:

* SHAREHOLDERS DECIDE TO ACQUIRE 67.3% STAKE IN INVEST-PROEKT FROM BURGLEN FINANCE LIMITED

* SAYS MARKET VALUE OF 67.3% STAKE IN INVEST-PROEKT IS $141.3 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2uoGzt7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)