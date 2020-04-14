BRIEF-Safran: adapted Easybreath Subea snorkeling mask from sports retailer Decathlon to protect medical personnel

April 14 (Reuters) - Safran SA:

* Safran has adapted the Easybreath Subea snorkeling mask from sports retailer Decathlon to protect medical personnel from airborne droplets that could transmit the coronavirus, in conjunction with the engineering firm Segula Technologies and with support from the French Armed Forces Biomedical Research Institute (IRBA).

* Safran and Segula Technologies are offering open access to the files needed for 3D printing, based on a free license, thus allowing hospitals and healthcare professionals to make their own adaptation kits. Safran has already 3D-printed these kits, and is providing 200 modified masks to university hospitals. Further company coverage: