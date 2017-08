June 19 (Reuters) - SAFRAN

* GECAS PLACES $2.9 BILLION ORDER FOR CFM LEAP-1A ENGINES‍​

* ANNOUNCED A FIRM ORDER FOR 200 CFM INTERNATIONAL LEAP-1A ENGINES TO POWER NEW AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT

* GECAS ORDER BRINGS TOTAL LEAP-1A FLEET TO 440 ENGINES.‍​