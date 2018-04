April 25 (Reuters) - Ansys Ltd:

* SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION - HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST

* S.AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION- RECOMMENDED TO TRIBUNAL THAT PROPOSED MERGER BETWEEN REMGRO- CAPEVIN BE APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS

* SA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION - RECOMMENDED PROPOSED MERGER WHEREBY PIONEER FOODS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE HEINZ FOODS SOUTH AFRICA BE APPROVED WITH CONDITIONS Further company coverage: