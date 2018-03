March 14 (Reuters) - S.AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION:

* TAKATA CORP, TAKATA SOUTH AFRICA REFERRED TO COMPETITION TRIBUNAL FOR PROSECUTION ON 4 SEPARATE CASES

* PROBE SHOWS TAKATA COLLUDED WITH MOTOR SAFETY PRODUCT SUPPLIERS ON TENDERS FOR HONDA CIVIC,HONDA CRV,BMW,TOYOTA YARIS VEHICLES