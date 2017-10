BRIEF-S.Africa's NUM to approach North Gauteng High Court regarding Chamber Of Mines case

Sept 13 (Reuters) - South Africa National Union of Mineworkers:

* S.AFRICA‘S NUM - APPROACHES NORTH GAUTENG HIGH COURT AS AN INTERVENING PARTY ON CHAMBER OF MINES VERSUS MINISTER OF MINERAL RESOURCES COURT CASE

* S.AFRICA‘S NUM - LEGAL TEAM ON SEPT. 14 WILL BE PRESENTING TO COURT REASONS WHY THE UNION SHOULD BE ADMITTED

* S.AFRICA‘S NUM - “ALTHOUGH WE ARE NOT GOING OPPOSE APPLICATION BY CHAMBER OF MINES, NUM WILL BE MAKING CRITICAL SUBMISSIONS TO COURT”

* S.AFRICA‘S NUM - WANT TO INDICATE IMPORTANCE OF THIS INSTRUMENT IN LIGHT OF MINING INDUSTRY‘S RESISTANCE TO TRANSFORMATION AND SECTOR BEING NOT MEANINGFUL FOR COMMUNITIES AND EMPLOYEES (Bengaluru Newsroom)