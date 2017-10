BRIEF-S.Africa's PIC responds to allegations of plot to oust PIC CEO, Daniel Matjila

Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation:

* BOARD RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS OF A PLOT TO OUST PIC CEO, DANIEL MATJILA

* BOARD OF PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORPORATION HAS TAKEN NOTE OF ARTICLES PUBLISHED BY MEDIA

* “BOARD TAKES SERIOUS EXCEPTION TO THESE FRIVOLOUS ALLEGATIONS THAT LACK TRUTH AND SUBSTANCE”

* “ARTICLES WHICH OFFER NO EVIDENCE OF ANY OF DIRECTORS OR BOARD AS A WHOLE BEING LINKED TO GUPTA FAMILY, CAN ONLY BE MEANT TO TAINT IMAGE OF PIC”

* ARTICLES OFFER NO EVIDENCE OF ANY OF DIRECTORS OR BOARD AS A WHOLE BEING LINKED TO GUPTA FAMILY (Bengaluru Newsroom)