May 8 (Reuters) - Saga Communications Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE $28 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCLUDING ITEMS

* INC - EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $5.0 MILLION TO $6.0 MILLION FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018

* INC - QTRLY NET REVENUE INCREASED 7.1% TO $28 MILLION