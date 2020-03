March 12 (Reuters) - Saga Furs Oyj:

* CUTS FORECAST, CHANGES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* OF THAT REASON BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED THAT NO DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID

* EXPECTS RESULT FOR CURRENT FY TO BE A LOSS LIKE IN PREVIOUS FINANCIAL PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)