Feb 17 (Reuters) - Saga PLC:

* SAGA PLC - SALE OF BENNETTS MOTORCYCLING SERVICES LIMITED

* SAGA PLC - REACHED AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF BENNETTS, AN INSURANCE BROKER FOR MOTORCYCLES, FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £26M

* SAGA PLC - SALE OF BENNETTS TO ATLANTA INVESTMENT HOLDINGS C LIMITED