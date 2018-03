March 28 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair Plc:

* SAGA PLC - ‍THAT JONATHAN HILL, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM SAGA TO JOIN PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC​

* SAGA PLC - ‍JONATHAN WILL REMAIN WITH SAGA UNTIL SEPTEMBER​

* SAGA PLC - ‍SEARCH PROCESS FOR A SUCCESSOR TO JONATHAN WILL START IMMEDIATELY AND SAGA WILL UPDATE MARKET AS SOON AS THIS HAS CONCLUDED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)