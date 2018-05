May 2 (Reuters) - Saga Tankers ASA:

* SAGA TANKERS SAYS ALLUM HOLDING AS AND FERNCLIFF AS HAVE SOLD 47.73 MILLION SHARES IN SAGA TANKERS ASA

* SAGA TANKERS ASA SAYS FERNCLIFF AS HAS SOLD 6.23 MILLION SHARES IN COMPANY AND ALLUM HOLDING AS HAS SOLD 41.49 MILLION SHARES IN COMPANY

* SAGA TANKERS ASA SAYS PRICE PER SHARE IN SECONDARY SALE WAS NOK 1.65