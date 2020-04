BRIEF-Saga Virus Worst Case Scenario Sees Cruise Trading Suspended Till 2021

April 2 (Reuters) -

* SAGA PLC - UNAUDITED TRADING UPDATE (INC. IMPACT OF COVID-19)

* SAGA PLC - FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX EXPECTED TO BE £110M, IN LINE WITH TARGET RANGE OF £105M TO £120M

* SAGA PLC - FY DEBT RATIO (EXCLUDING CRUISE) OF 2.4X, WITH £109M OF SHORT TERM NET BANK DEBT

* SAGA PLC - DIVIDEND TO BE SUSPENDED

* SAGA - CONSIDERED SCENARIOS FOR EXTENDED SUSPENSION OF CRUISE AND TOUR OPERATIONS, INCLUDING FULL CANCELLATION OF ALL TRAVEL DEPARTURES OVER 6 MONTHS

* SAGA PLC - A PRECAUTIONARY £50M DRAW DOWN OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH AVAILABLE CASH RESOURCES AT END OF MARCH OF £92M

* SAGA PLC - REDUCING OPERATING EXPENSES, WITH RUN RATE COST SAVINGS OF £15M FROM ACTIONS THAT WERE IMPLEMENTED IN FEBRUARY

* SAGA PLC - FURTHER MITIGATING ACTIONS ARE UNDERWAY IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 CRISIS IN RELATION TO TRAVEL BUSINESS

* SAGA PLC - AGREEING AMENDMENTS TO BANKING COVENANTS

* SAGA PLC - SAGA INSURANCE REMAINS LARGELY UNAFFECTED BY COVID-19

* SAGA PLC - TRAVEL BUSINESS HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* SAGA PLC - WORKED WITH OUR BANKS TO AGREE TEMPORARY AMENDMENTS TO OUR DEBT COVENANTS

* SAGA PLC - FINAL RESULTS FOR 2019/20 WILL INCLUDE AN IMPAIRMENT OF £370M

* SAGA PLC - NOT RECOMMENDING PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR

* SAGA PLC - GIVEN UNCERTAIN IMPACT FROM COVID-19 GROUP IS NOT ABLE TO PROVIDE ANY EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2020/21 FINANCIAL YEAR