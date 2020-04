BRIEF-Sagax Adjusts Dividend Proposal; Updates On Covid-19

April 14 (Reuters) - Sagax AB:

* ADJUSTED DIVIDEND PROPOSAL AND UPDATE DUE TO COVID-19

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND ON CLASS A AND CLASS B COMMON SHARES WILL BE ADJUSTED FROM SEK 1.30 TO SEK 0.65

* ADJUSTMENT TO DIVIDEND PROPOSAL IS DUE TO HIGHER LEVEL OF UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY COVID-19

* LIMITED IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OPERATIONS TO DATE AND SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION

* AN ADDITIONAL DIVIDEND OF SEK 0.65 ON CLASS A AND CLASS B COMMON SHARES MAY BE PROPOSED AT AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN AUTUMN

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF SEK 2.00 PER CLASS D COMMON SHARE AND PER PREFERENCE SHARE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* PREVIOUS PROPOSAL OF SEK 2.00 PER CLASS D COMMON SHARE AND PER PREFERENCE SHARE REMAINS UNCHANGED.