April 27 (Reuters) - Sage Gold Inc:

* SAGE GOLD DELAYED IN COMPLETION OF ANNUAL FILINGS

* SAGE GOLD INC - EXPECTS AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WILL NOT BE RELEASED AS SCHEDULED ON APRIL 30, 2018

* SAGE GOLD INC - HAS BEEN LATE IN PREPARATION OF ANNUAL FILINGS DUE TO TRANSITION ISSUES FOLLOWING CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NOVEMBER 2017