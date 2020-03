March 18 (Reuters) - Sage Group PLC:

* SUSPENSION OF SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

* IN LIGHT OF CURRENT COVID-19 PANDEMIC, IT HAS DECIDED TO SUSPEND ITS RECENTLY ANNOUNCED SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SAGE’S BUSINESS PERFORMANCE TO DATE HAS BEEN LIMITED

* WILL CONSIDER RESTARTING SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME IN DUE COURSE.